Karachi youth STEM learning festival in full swing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The speakers at the different sessions of the second day of a three-day Karachi Youth STEM Learning Festival on Friday highly stressed the need for the Sindh Education Policy.

Discussing Education in Emergencies, Quality Enhancement and Investment in STEM Education, moderator Jawad Mirani observed that it was a subject which was not given preference as it was one of the most important issues of global concern. “We need to pay serious attention to this issue,” he said.

A panelist Pirbhu Satyani said that the emergency situation in education is causing disruptions; our infrastructure is in a critical state, with buildings on the verge of collapsing, yet the severity of the issue is not being taken seriously. Natural disasters may still be on the horizon, and in schools, children do not feel safe.

In the 2010 flood, a few organizations initiated school safety programs, but the situation persists. Children from vulnerable and marginalized communities continue to suffer more, he added.

Educationist Partab Rai Shivani said we lack a comprehensive plan, relying on appeals rather than having a structured policy, particularly in the absence of a Sindh Education Policy post the 18th amendment, which has made education a provincial matter.

While we have short-term projects, the absence of sustainability plans is apparent. Despite having 60,000 teachers, many schools lack teaching staff. Skills are in demand, with 76 percent catering to boys' schools. Despite efforts to promote girls' education through campaigns, schools still face challenges, Shivani said.

He stated that in Tharparkar, they initiated work with in-school children before focusing on out-of-school children. “We launched a wave of SAT tests, tapping into the abundant talent in Thar, where people are closely connected to nature.

Education, being a powerful tool for change, became our focal point. We pioneered a science festival in Mithi, and it has now evolved into a trend, culminating in last year's Sindh Science Festival in Karachi.

” Shivani added.

Sadiqa Salahudin said that climate disasters have posed significant challenges to the continuity of schooling, with notable impacts during the floods of 2010 and 2022. Despite these hardships, they are committed to strengthening the interest in education in such situations.

When the budget increases, people celebrate as their salaries rise, but there is a lack of protest for the purpose or benefit of children. During an event, a secretary revealed that 93 percent of teachers lack degrees in maths and science. In this context, debating for STEM learning becomes challenging, she added.

In the panel discussion on Alternative pathways for Out of School Children Challenge, Opportunities and Way forwards experts discussed that they need to introduce digital learning in schools, promoting digital literacy. Access to libraries and information should be facilitated in schools. If children learn through videos and visuals, it can have a significant impact. Digital tactics can be employed to broaden children's exposure.

The Education Department has a Non-formal Education Forum, conducting discourses and focusing on skills development post-primary plan. Adolescent girls and boys can pursue their dreams by choosing various pathways. We offer options and opportunities for them to enter the industry and earn. We collaborate with organizations working on NFE models for better results, they added.

Transgender Right Activist, Shahzadi Rai points out the importance of inclusivity in the panel discussion on ‘Preparing Super Women: Gender Gap in STEM education’ stressing the need to discuss the transgender community in the context of the gender gap in STEM.

People from different walks of life attended the event, according to the attendance records of two days 15000 students from different schools of Karachi participated in the festival.