Karachi Zoo's Elephant Noor Jahan Being Treated By International Experts

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Karachi Zoo's Elephant Noor Jahan being treated by international experts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rahman Thursday said that zoo elephant Noor Jahan is being treated by international experts.

The team from Four Paws continuously monitors the condition of the elephant in the zoo and hopes the elephant will get better soon.

He said this while reviewing the treatment and updates of the treatment of elephant Noor Jahan of Karachi Zoo.

Maintenance of health and provision of quality food to animals kept in Karachi Zoo is the first priority and therefore all necessary measures will be taken to bring improvement.

Earlier, the seven-member team comprising experts from the international animal welfare organization Four Paws conducted a detailed medical examination of Karachi Zoo's elephant Noor Jahan on Thursday, and prescribed new medicines along with the existing medicines.

The team also suggested some changes in the elephant enclosure to provide a better environment for the elephant Noor Jahan, which will help in the treatment of the elephant.

Dr Amir Khalil, the head of the team of experts, expressed the hope that with the supply of medicines and better care, the condition of the elephant Noor Jahan will improve and her suffering will decrease.

He called the elephant's condition better and hoped that the wound on the elephant's leg would also heal in a few days, which would make it easier to move.

It should be noted that in connection with the treatment of the elephant Noor Jahan of Karachi Zoo, a seven-member team of experts from the international animal welfare organization Four Paws reached Karachi on the invitation of Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman and on Wednesday they performed the successful operation and procedure besides conducting various tests as a result of which a hematoma disease was diagnosed in the elephant and the experts started its treatment.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori was also present on this occasion on Wednesday at the zoo along with Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman who thanked the experts from Four Paws and announced the establishment of a veterinary hospital and modern laboratory at the zoo for providing instant medical help to animals.

