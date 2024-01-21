Karachiites also want Nawaz Sharif: Atta Tarar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday that the PML-N carried out a lot of development work in NA-127 constituency in the past.

Addressing a workers convention in Township, he said that Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari should tell people what the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) had done for Karachi development during the last 15 years, instead of criticising the PML-N leadership.

Tarar said, "People of Karachi also want Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif." He said Bilawal had no agenda and that was why he was only criticising his political opponents. He said with the grace of Allah Almighty, the PML-N would win election in NA-127 constituency.