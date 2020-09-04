UrduPoint.com
Karachiites Call For Resolving Problems Of Metropolis

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 09:59 PM

Karachiites call for resolving problems of metropolis

Karachiites including youths, men, women, children and senior citizens staged a protest for provision of clean water supply and proper diposal of sewerage, roads development, garbage collection and all civic facilities to people of Karachi without any discriminate

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Karachiites including youths, men, women, children and senior citizens staged a protest for provision of clean water supply and proper diposal of sewerage, roads development, garbage collection and all civic facilities to people of Karachi without any discriminate.

People were carrying placards and posters inscribed with slogans in favor of their demands. They were also raising slogans "Karachi ko Pani do- Karachi ko Bijli do" (Give water and electricity to Karachi), at the Frere hall here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, a senior citizens, Muhammad Faheem said problems of Karachi would not be solved only with verbal speeches, adding, practical steps were direly needed to ensure provision of all facilities.

He also called for empowering and giving authority to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and all people of Karachi be given their due rights with all facilities in all areas indiscriminately.

They also announced to hold a protest demonstration on September 06, at 04 pm, outside Karachi Press Club in favour of their demands.

They also appealed to all people of Karachi to join hand with them for resolving problems of Karachi.

