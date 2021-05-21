Karachiites express solidarity with Palestine, deplore Israel for oppressive aggression

People from different walks of life including traders, trade unionists and journalists, Friday, strongly deplored Israel for its oppressive measures and barbaric actions against innocent people of Palestine

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :People from different walks of life including traders, trade unionists and journalists, Friday, strongly deplored Israel for its oppressive measures and barbaric actions against innocent people of Palestine.

The concerns were voiced at a joint press conference here at Karachi Press Club in connection with" Palestine Solidarity Day" being observed across Pakistan on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 21.

Chairman All Karachi Retailers Association (AKRA) Raheel Haroon, President AKRA M. Rehman, President Defence and Clifton Retailers Association Zubair Baig, Patron in chief of Association of Camera Journalists Syed Imtiaz ul Haq Bukhari, Secretary General APNEC Mansoor Malik, President KUJ workers Shakil Yamin Kanga, Chairman APNEC Karachi Chapter Dara Yousaf, representatives of real estate and property associations and others while addressing the press conference lambasted Israel for its tyrannical measures, which include bombing Gaza and killing of innocent children.

Blaming the Israeli forces for killing defenseless Palestinians, even the minor children, they appealed international community for taking concrete measures to stop the bloodbath in Palestine.

They strongly supported the stance of Pakistan government in support of Palestinian people and urged the Muslim Ummah to show strong solidarity for the people of the Palestine as peace could not be achieved in the world particularly in middle East without bringing Israeli atrocities to an end and granting the Palestine status of a sovereign country.

They appreciated the Prime minister Imran Khan and the Federal government for proactively raising at international fora the issue of serious human rights violations and tyrannical actions against the people of Palestine. "We stand shoulder to shoulder by Pakistani government and support its efforts aimed at bringing just and sustainable solution to the longstanding burning issue of Palestine," the vowed.

Meanwhile, different rallies taken out from various parts of the metropolis and representing different walks of life also culminated in front of the press club.The anti-Israel slogans were chanted by the participants in the rally who were carrying flags of Palestine and Pakistan and banners to express solidarity with people of Palestine.