Karachiites Facing Severe Water Crisis, Loadshedding Amid Heatwave: Farooq Sattar

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 11:34 PM

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar on Friday said the residents of Karachi were facing a severe water crisis and worst power load-shedding amid extreme heatwave

Flanked by MQM-P leaders, Dr Farooq Sattar told the media outside the Parliament House that the metropolis being a tax city should have been special attention by the authorities but it was the other way around.

The Karachi Water and Sewage board had almost halted the supply of water in the city, he alleged. "The tanker supply is fully operational in the metropolis but no portable water supply is available."

He said that the MQM-P leaders had met met the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership to apprise them of the situation.

Dr Sattar underlined that as per the consumer manual, there should not be more than seven hours load-shedding a day but the Karachiites had to remain for over 18 hours without power supply.

Syed Mustafa Kamal also highlighted the sufferings of people of Karachi, who were being battered by the 'water and electric crises' amid severe heating conditions.

He said that there was an emergency situation in Karachi. The K-Electric and Water Board should be directed to facilitate the poor residents during the scorching heat.

"K Electric, HESCO, SEPCO and other related departments should give attention to these issues of the people of Sindh," he added.

To a query, he claimed that the MQM-P had a master plan for every sector of the city due to its long experience of local governments and mayorship that could be helpful in taking prudent approaches towards resolving public issues.

