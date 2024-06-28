Karachiites Facing Severe Water Crisis, Loadshedding Amid Heatwave: Farooq Sattar
Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 11:34 PM
Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar on Friday said the residents of Karachi were facing a severe water crisis and worst power load-shedding amid extreme heatwave
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar on Friday said the residents of Karachi were facing a severe water crisis and worst power load-shedding amid extreme heatwave.
Flanked by MQM-P leaders, Dr Farooq Sattar told the media outside the Parliament House that the metropolis being a tax city should have been special attention by the authorities but it was the other way around.
The Karachi Water and Sewage board had almost halted the supply of water in the city, he alleged. "The tanker supply is fully operational in the metropolis but no portable water supply is available."
He said that the MQM-P leaders had met met the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership to apprise them of the situation.
Dr Sattar underlined that as per the consumer manual, there should not be more than seven hours load-shedding a day but the Karachiites had to remain for over 18 hours without power supply.
Syed Mustafa Kamal also highlighted the sufferings of people of Karachi, who were being battered by the 'water and electric crises' amid severe heating conditions.
He said that there was an emergency situation in Karachi. The K-Electric and Water Board should be directed to facilitate the poor residents during the scorching heat.
"K Electric, HESCO, SEPCO and other related departments should give attention to these issues of the people of Sindh," he added.
To a query, he claimed that the MQM-P had a master plan for every sector of the city due to its long experience of local governments and mayorship that could be helpful in taking prudent approaches towards resolving public issues.
Recent Stories
Body of drowned youth found from canal
CJ BHC visits civil hospital to inquire health of injured teacher
DC FBR visits Ittla Cell of KP Info Department
UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food regulatory practices in Pakis ..
PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve political issues: Afnan
Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan Afzal
Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complaints on time
KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as official residence
Activity of vehicle showrooms vital for boosting province’s economy: Governor
Israeli troops, warplanes strike north Gaza
Afghan soil being used for terrorism in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif
Integrated anti dengue plan formulated on CM instructions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Body of drowned youth found from canal14 seconds ago
-
CJ BHC visits civil hospital to inquire health of injured teacher19 seconds ago
-
UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food regulatory practices in Pakistan26 minutes ago
-
PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve political issues: Afnan26 minutes ago
-
Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan Afzal26 minutes ago
-
Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complaints on time26 minutes ago
-
KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as official residence26 minutes ago
-
Activity of vehicle showrooms vital for boosting province’s economy: Governor33 minutes ago
-
Afghan soil being used for terrorism in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif33 minutes ago
-
Integrated anti dengue plan formulated on CM instructions13 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti announces austerity measures to diminish unnecessary expenditures13 minutes ago
-
Tortured dead body found in coal mine's premises13 minutes ago