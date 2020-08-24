UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachiites Live In Severe Crisis: Mayor Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 10:01 PM

Karachiites live in severe crisis: Mayor Karachi

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Monday said that the people of Karachi were living in severe crisis and he had made functional all the departments under KMC control during last four years

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Monday said that the people of Karachi were living in severe crisis and he had made functional all the departments under KMC control during last four years.

He said while addressing a presser here at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's building, said a statement.

Deputy Mayor Arshad Hassan, Parliamentary Leader in City Council Aslam Afridi, Chairmen of City Council's different committees and KMC's departments were also present on the occasion.

Briefing about the uplift works carried out by the KMC during his tenure from 2016 to 2020, Waseem Akhtar said that it was right of Karachiites to know the details of resources of the department.

He said "We took over the charge in severe crises with majority of the departments unfunctional but we didn't give and kept struggling for the betterment of the city. We had made most of the departments functional to facilitate the citizens," he added.

"I had been sending schemes proposals of Karachi to Sindh government to include the same in provincial ADP but none was incorporated, is not it Karachi enmity," he asked.

Giving details of the funds KMC got for drains cleanliness, the Mayor said that he got only Rs 500 million once and that too on directives of the Supreme Court. Drains of Karachi cannot be cleaned until there was proper garbage lifting system.

"Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah himself admitted that the KMC was not empowered," said Akhtar.

He said that everybody knows that local bodies were deliberately made powerless. "Not only in Karachi but local bodies across the province cannot perform their duties," he added.

Waseem Akhtar said that there was a shortfall of Rs 6 billion in the head of Annual Development Programmed by the provincial government.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Supreme Court Chief Minister Same 2016 2020 Murad Ali Shah Afridi All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Hope Probe hits 100 million km mark, expected to a ..

4 minutes ago

ADNOC Distribution completes development programme ..

19 minutes ago

Supreme Court cancels bail of 9 accused of brazen ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus summons Nobel winner Alexievich in opposit ..

2 minutes ago

Berlin hospital says Navalny tests 'indicate poiso ..

2 minutes ago

Scores arrested as PSG fans riot in Paris after de ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.