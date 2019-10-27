Karachiites observe Black Day to express solidarity with Kashmiris

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Black Day was observed in Karachi and rest of Sindh province on Sunday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) and condemn India's illegal occupation of the disputed territory.

Rallies and seminars were organised in the metropolis to condemn human rights abuses by Indian forces in the IOJK and mark October 27, the day when Indian troops invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in 1947, as Black Day.

Participants of a rally, organised by Anjuman-e-Itehad Biradaran Vadiye Kashmir outside Karachi Press Club, raised slogans in support of Kashmiris and demanded lifting of curfew in IOJK.

Expressing solidarity with Kashmiris, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, in a statement, condemned Indian brutalities in IOJK and said eight million Kashmiris have been deprived of basic human rights due to curfew and other restrictions by India in the disputed territory since August 5.

Imran Ismail said Kashmiris had been facing Indian brutalities for the past seven decades to get their right to self-determination.

The governor said IOJK had been turned into a huge prison. He urged world community to take notice of Indian atrocities and get the Kashmir dispute resolved in accordance with UN resolutions.

The governor said Kashmiris' struggle for their right to self-determination cannot be suppressed with force.

He expressed the confidence that Kashmiris would soon achieve success in theirfreedom struggle.