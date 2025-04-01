Karachiites Observe Festive Eid Ul Fitr With Fervour
Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2025 | 06:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Like elsewhere in the world and Pakistan, the Karachiites also celebrated the festive Eidul Fitr with great zeal and fervour, on the second day of the annual religious festival.
People mostly spent the second day of Eid in their family gatherings, visiting amusement spots, hotels and restaurants on the second day to enjoy delicious food and celebrate Eid.
The children also enjoyed horse riding and some sat on camels while some had rides on the swings and the moments were also being made memorable by taking selfies with mobile phones.
The youngsters continued to congratulate each other on Eid, who enjoyed the gathering of friends and the children also received Eid gifts while the women arranged delicious dishes at their homes.
The town administrations have made special arrangements in the parks and other amusement spots to provide civic facilities to the people.
The law enforcement agencies adopted proper security measures to ensure peaceful environment on the Eid.
Recent Stories
Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF
408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA
Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719
Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother
WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanmar earthquake
Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March
Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March
Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother
UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care programmes
China launches test satellite for satellite internet technology
Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate against major currencies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One killed, one injured in Kamoki road mishap1 minute ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif extends Eid greetings to H.E. Dr Denis Becirovic1 minute ago
-
Shikarpur police safely rescued 04 persons from Kacha area1 minute ago
-
Young man died near Jaranwala road accident1 minute ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif extends Eid greetings to AJK PM, governors of Punjab, GB2 minutes ago
-
Karachiites observe festive Eid ul Fitr with fervour2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 remains high alert during Eid festivities12 minutes ago
-
Festivities of Eid continue on second consecutive day32 minutes ago
-
24 injured in Larkana road accident42 minutes ago
-
NDMA to dispatch humanitarian aid for earthquake affectees in Myanmar51 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur urges citizens to join hands against climate change on Eid ul Fitr51 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur visits Bhutto family graveyard in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh51 minutes ago