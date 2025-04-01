Karachiites observe festive Eid ul Fitr with fervour

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Like elsewhere in the world and Pakistan, the Karachiites also celebrated the festive Eidul Fitr with great zeal and fervour, on the second day of the annual religious festival.

People mostly spent the second day of Eid in their family gatherings, visiting amusement spots, hotels and restaurants on the second day to enjoy delicious food and celebrate Eid.

The children also enjoyed horse riding and some sat on camels while some had rides on the swings and the moments were also being made memorable by taking selfies with mobile phones.

The youngsters continued to congratulate each other on Eid, who enjoyed the gathering of friends and the children also received Eid gifts while the women arranged delicious dishes at their homes.

The town administrations have made special arrangements in the parks and other amusement spots to provide civic facilities to the people.

The law enforcement agencies adopted proper security measures to ensure peaceful environment on the Eid.