Karachiites observe Kashmir solidarity day to support just cause of Kashmiri people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The citizens of Karachi, like other parts of the country, organized rallies and gatherings on Kashmir Day to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and reiterate their commitment that the Pakistani people will continue to support the right of self-determination of Kashmiris and oppose Indian domination.

The main rally of the Kashmir Day led by Sindh Minister for education and Mineral Development was brought out from Peoples Chowrangi and it culminated at Mazar e Quaid.

The rally was attended by Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Najmi Alam, Hurriyat leader Syed Muhammad Naseem Yousuf Bukhari, Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, political leaders, representatives of civil society, social activists, students and a large number of people.

A two-minute silence was observed at the beginning of the rally. The participants of the rally carried the Kashmiri flag and solidarity banners with slogans like "Kashmir to become Pakistan" and "We are with Kashmiris".

Syed Sardar Ali Shah, speaking at the occasion, said that geographically Kashmir is a part of Pakistan and despite years of oppression and greedy tactics, India has not been able to get the support of Kashmiris until today because the people there are refusing to accept Indian domination.

India has forgotten that it can never get Kashmir by coercion, he said and expressed the commitment that Pakistan will continue to support the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people and will continue to expose Indian atrocities at every forum.

"Today's day was founded by the Pakistan People's Party to express solidarity with Kashmir and the people of Pakistan renew their support to the oppressed citizens of IIOJK every year,” the minister Shah said and added that Quaid Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto whenever got an opportunity, he never stopped supporting the just cause of Kashmiri people.

The Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Haider Shah said that the people of Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiris diplomatically and morally at all levels.

Hurriyat leader Syed Muhammad Naseem Yusuf Bukhari, who came from Azad Kashmir, said during his speech that "the relationship of the state of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan is based on the word and the decree of the Quaid-i-Azam.

People of IIOJK liked to die but never recognized India, he said and added that over six hundred thousand Kashmiris had sacrificed their lives for the just cause of right of self-determination. He vowed that India has not been able to get Kashmir on the basis of force or greed and will not be able to.

On this occasion, tributes were paid to the martyrs, while special prayers were offered for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and the freedom fighters of Kashmir.