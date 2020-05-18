Karachiites on eid shopping spree amidst COVID threat

Scorching sun and constant warning about their vulnerability to contract new coronavirus (COVID-19), little dampened the spirit of Karachiites witnessed drifting towards shopping areas Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Scorching sun and constant warning about their vulnerability to contract new coronavirus (COVID-19), little dampened the spirit of Karachiites witnessed drifting towards shopping areas Monday.

It was since 8 o clock in the morning that people, with a sizable number of women, went on their shopping spree for clothing and other accessories that for them was perhaps much important than any other thing.

There was also no little rush on ration shops and general stores as many thought that with eid festival fast approaching these goods may turn dearer and also run short of stock hence it was prudent to have them without any unnecessary delay.

Mrs. Azhar attributed the restlessness on part of people to the fact that shopping had resumed after a closure of three consecutive days and that there is again to be almost week long holiday in next three to four days time.

Many agreeing with the lady expressed their happiness that shopkeepers are starting their business early providing many a chance to do their shopping in comparatively pleasant times, well before noon.

"In a way compliance of officially announced shopping timings from early morning hours to 1700 hours is a blessing in a disguise as now at least we would learn to start our day early," commented Akbar Ali.

The middle aged gentleman, a shopkeeper extremely supportive of proposal to start business hours, even in normal times, by 9 am and wind it up before sun set, said this was absolutely appropriate in a country with long day hours and also in permanent need of energy conservation.

About the rush in the stores, Ali said that he has also noticed that people were increasingly turning some what more conscious about their safety and also of others against the viral infection and therefore masks of all colors and shapes along with different qualities of hand gloves was emerging to be the hall mark of the current COVID -19 phase.

"I believe the trend would sustain and gain momentum as a mandatory custom- even a sort of culture," he observed.

Many of the citizens talking to APP regretted that authorities could not ensure strict implementation of officially fixed rates for food items of varied categories.

They also complained that dresses, shoes, accessories along with other consumable goods were being sold at almost three times more than that was charged prior to the lockdown period.