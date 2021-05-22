UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachiites Participate In Rallies, Protest Demonstrations To Express Solidarity With Palestine

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 01:02 AM

Karachiites participate in rallies, protest demonstrations to express solidarity with Palestine

Karachiites in large numbers on Friday expressed solidarity with Palestinians by participating in different rallies and protest demonstrations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Karachiites in large numbers on Friday expressed solidarity with Palestinians by participating in different rallies and protest demonstrations.

Various religious, political parties and other organizations took out rallies and held protest demonstrations at different routes and areas of the city to show solidarity with the Palestinians and condemn Israel's aggression.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter held a protest demonstration outside Karachi Press Club. The demonstration was addressed by PTI Karachi Chapter President Khurrum Sher Zaman, Maulana Tanveer-ul-Haq Thanvi, Shehzad Qureshi, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and others. The protest was attended by large number of people. Protestants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of Palestine and against Israel. They raised slogans and vowed to render every sacrifice to protect innocent people of Palestine.

The Majlis Wahdat-ul-Mulsimeen started its protest demonstration after Friday prayers at Markazi Masjid and Imam Bargah Khoja Isna Asheri Kharadar. Protests were also organized at Jama Masjid Haideri Orangi, Darbar Hussaini Malir while a rally was also arranged from Jafaria Complex Gulshan Hadid to Malir Press Club, according to MWM Secretary Information Sindh.

The Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chapter also held protests demonstrations outside various mosques and important public places after Friday prayers. The protestors carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans in solidarity with Palestinians and against Israel's aggression.

JI Youth wing also held a protest rally which was stopped by Police near Shaheen Complex. The participants staged a sit-in near Shaheen Complex and later after negotiations with administration a three-member delegation led by JI Youth Vice President Ismail submitted a memorandum regarding Israel's aggression against Muslims in Palestine, according to JI Secretary Information.

Meanwhile, the real estate agent representative body Defence & Clifton Association of Real Estate Agents (DEFCLAREA) also organized a protest demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club which was attended by a large number of people associated with real estate business.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Police Business Israel Palestine Isna Gulshan Malir Orangi Mosque Muslim From Muharram

Recent Stories

UAE knights vying for top spot at Endurance World ..

55 minutes ago

At least one dead in China earthquake

5 minutes ago

Ruud hopes to learn from master Nadal before Rolan ..

6 minutes ago

IGP reviews latest progress of investigation on Ma ..

7 minutes ago

Turkey Detains IS Terrorist During Attempt to Ente ..

7 minutes ago

Italian Prime Minister Says 'Pretty Sure' US to Re ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.