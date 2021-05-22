Karachiites participate in rallies, protest demonstrations to express solidarity with Palestine

Karachiites in large numbers on Friday expressed solidarity with Palestinians by participating in different rallies and protest demonstrations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Karachiites in large numbers on Friday expressed solidarity with Palestinians by participating in different rallies and protest demonstrations.

Various religious, political parties and other organizations took out rallies and held protest demonstrations at different routes and areas of the city to show solidarity with the Palestinians and condemn Israel's aggression.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter held a protest demonstration outside Karachi Press Club. The demonstration was addressed by PTI Karachi Chapter President Khurrum Sher Zaman, Maulana Tanveer-ul-Haq Thanvi, Shehzad Qureshi, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and others. The protest was attended by large number of people. Protestants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of Palestine and against Israel. They raised slogans and vowed to render every sacrifice to protect innocent people of Palestine.

The Majlis Wahdat-ul-Mulsimeen started its protest demonstration after Friday prayers at Markazi Masjid and Imam Bargah Khoja Isna Asheri Kharadar. Protests were also organized at Jama Masjid Haideri Orangi, Darbar Hussaini Malir while a rally was also arranged from Jafaria Complex Gulshan Hadid to Malir Press Club, according to MWM Secretary Information Sindh.

The Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chapter also held protests demonstrations outside various mosques and important public places after Friday prayers. The protestors carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans in solidarity with Palestinians and against Israel's aggression.

JI Youth wing also held a protest rally which was stopped by Police near Shaheen Complex. The participants staged a sit-in near Shaheen Complex and later after negotiations with administration a three-member delegation led by JI Youth Vice President Ismail submitted a memorandum regarding Israel's aggression against Muslims in Palestine, according to JI Secretary Information.

Meanwhile, the real estate agent representative body Defence & Clifton Association of Real Estate Agents (DEFCLAREA) also organized a protest demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club which was attended by a large number of people associated with real estate business.