UrduPoint.com

Karachiites Rejected Party Responsible For Economic Crisis; Ahsan Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Karachiites rejected party responsible for economic crisis; Ahsan Iqbal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said the party that used to claim major seats in Karachi had been white washed in local bodies election in the city.

Talking to journalist after visiting the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) here, he said Karachi was an economic hub of the country and the Karachiites had rejected the party which pushed the country in an economic crisis. The public was now well aware of the fact that which parties were working for the progress of Pakistan and which one was destabilizing it.

Ahsan Iqbal said the local bodies polls in Karachi had proved that masses in the country were now going to reject the politics based on lies and propaganda in the next general election.

He said PML-N VP Maryam Nawaz had played an important role in mobilizing the party. Maryam Nawaz was an asset of PML-N. Nawaz Sharif was the head of the party, he was disqualified on false charges. Nawaz Sharif would return to the country and would lead the party in the next general election.

The minister said the country wasn't going to default but unfortunately there was a political party which was doing propaganda against the country. A political party intended to create chaos and wanted foreign investment to be pulled out from the country.

He said the state and the country should be kept ahead of political gains. Politics should be done to strengthen the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Sharif Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress Lead Hub From Election 2018

Recent Stories

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'h ..

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'human rights catastrophe'

44 minutes ago
 Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine is ..

Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine issue: Minister for Foreign Affa ..

44 minutes ago
 Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing ..

Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing Nearest Bomb Shelter - Fire S ..

49 minutes ago
 US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, R ..

US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, Request Clarity From Regulator ..

49 minutes ago
 Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for econ ..

Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for economic crisis: Senator Siddiqui

55 minutes ago
 Majority of Scots Would Vote Against Independence ..

Majority of Scots Would Vote Against Independence If Referendum Held Now - Poll

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.