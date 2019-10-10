UrduPoint.com
Karachiites Satisfied With Clean Karachi Campaign: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 07:29 PM

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that the people of Karachi are satisfied with the Clean Karachi Campaign because positive change is being noticed in the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that the people of Karachi are satisfied with the Clean Karachi Campaign because positive change is being noticed in the city.

He said this while visiting various areas of District Malir in connection with the Clean Karachi Campaign here on Thursday.

Murtaza Baloch also reviewed the cleaning work in 10 union councils of DMC Malir.

He also reviewed the cleaning arrangements in Majid Colony, Muzaffarabad, Sherpao Colony, Hussaini Chorangi, Mehran Highway, Marvi Goth, Malir Bakra Peri and Gharibabad.

He directed for removal of garbage from the Radio Pakistan Gaddafi Town's garbage.

The Minister directed DC Malir Abdul Halim Jagirani to designate theproposed site for the park and take steps to construct the park.

