Karachiites suffer during rains due to corrupt PPP govt: Haleem Adil

Karachiites have been suffering immensely during ongoing spell of rains due to the inefficient provincial government of PPP, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and leader of parliamentary party in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ):Karachiites have been suffering immensely during ongoing spell of rains due to the inefficient provincial government of PPP, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and leader of parliamentary party in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, here on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference at Hunaid Lakhani Secretariat, flanked by Baitul Mal Sindh President Hunaid Lakhani, PTI leaders Agha Arsalan, Sumair Mir Sheikh, Jam Farooq Ahmed and others, according to a communique.

He said the monsoon rains are considered as a blessing but the corrupt PPP rulers of Sindh have made them the source of tormenting Karachiites. He said in a rain of one hour more than 6 people lost their lives. He said the World Bank had given money to clean gutters of Karachi but no one knows where these funds went. He further said the gutters are overflowing in almost every locality of the megacity.

Haleem Adil said our MPAs are protesting against the K-Electric (KE). He said in 2009 Zardari government had inked deal of giving KESC to Abraaj Group till 2023 and the Karachiites are paying the price of this deal.

He said the KE is extorting money from the citizens of Karachi under different pretexts. He said, however, we will not allow the owners of the KE to flee but will make them accountable before public. He said they have to return back the money of copper wires of the mega city stolen by them. He said that federal minister Omar Ayub has informed in a press conference that the KE had to invest $2billion but it did not invest this amount. He said Sindh governor Imran Ismail is also supporting our stance against the KE.

Talking on the issue of JIT reports, Haleem Adil said the advisors of the PPP government have been befooling the public for last five days. He said innocent face of Murtaza Wahab is being presented before the public, adding why the faces of hardened criminals are not being presented to public who was patronized by the PPP.

Haleem Adil said the tragedy of Ali Enterprises Baldia factory fire was the worst manifestation of the criminal politics of Karachi.

He said the affecttees of Baldia facotry fire are yet to get justice even after passing of four years.

He said in the JIT report it was recommended to establish a rescue organization within three months, but so far no such institution is made. He said the FIR regarding the Baldia factory fire incidents was lodged wrongly and action should be taken against those who wrote this wrong FIR.

He asked why Faryal Talpur and Syed Qaim Ali Shah used to meet Uzair Baloch.

Haleem Adil said Ali Zaidi is a brave son of Karachi. He said there are also laudable services of Dr Arif Alvi and Imran Ismail for the megacity Karachi. He asked Saeed Ghani to answer the questions raised in report of police officer SSP Shikarpur Dr Rizwan.

PTI leader Hunaid Lakhani said the Karachiites have given their mandate to the PTI. He said we will continue to raise voice against those who looted and plundered this city.

He said the PTI would continue to raise voice for the rights of Karachiites. He said a stern action would be taken against the KE. He said the rulers of Sindh have given the people nothing but corruption.