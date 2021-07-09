Karachiites to enjoy comfortable new transport service soon: Imran Ismail

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Friday said the Karachiites would enjoy a comfortable new transport service in near future as all arrangements in that regard had been completed.

Talking to a private news channel, he said a well-known company was providing buses to the provincial capital.

Commenting on Green Line project, he said the preparation to launch the mass transit project was on the cards.

To a question, he said the best quality fire tenders were also arriving for Sindh. There was shortage of trained staff for handling the fire tender, he added.

Replying to another question, he said we had expressed our reservation on the appointment of Murtaza Wahab as Karachi administrator.