Karachiites To Enjoy Sweet Fruit Of Peace, Development: Zaidi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Sunday reiterated his commitment that with efforts of the federal government, Karachiites would enjoy the sweet fruit of peace and development.

In a tweet, the minister has shared a famous quote of Aristotle "Patience is bitter, but its fruit is sweet."The minister thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for announcing that federal government would not leave the people of Karachi alone in difficult situation and take all possible measures for the resolving the problems, faced by them.

More Stories From Pakistan

