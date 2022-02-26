Karachiites to warmly welcome participants of 'Sindh Haqooq March' on March 06: Bilal Ghaffar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter's President and MPA- Sindh Bilal Ghaffar has said that the people of the metropolis will warmly welcome the participants of 'Sindh Haqooq March' on their arrival in the city on March 06

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter's President and MPA- Sindh Bilal Ghaffar has said that the people of the metropolis will warmly welcome the participants of 'Sindh Haqooq March' on their arrival in the city on March 06.

He said the March was aimed at to get rid of issues of the people and the cause of problems, which was Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

He stated this while addressing to the corner meetings of PTI at PS-109 and other areas.

The PTI Karachi's President claimed that the March would help free the people of Zardari Mafia's oppression.

Bilal Ghaffar said that the PPP would be minused soon. He said the PTI was all set to compete against PPP in the Sindh province.