UrduPoint.com

Karachiites Welcome Announcement Of Holding Karachi Games 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Karachiites welcome announcement of holding Karachi Games 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Karachiites fully appreciated the announcement of the Karachi Games 2023 by Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rahman from March 3 by calling this decision a timely, positive and historic step towards the promotion of various sports at the grassroots level.

They expressed hope that the mega sports event organized for the first time on a large scale will prove to be a new milestone in the history of sports in Karachi.

According to experts, the participation of male and female sportsmen and athletes in large numbers in the Karachi Games is proof of fact that the KMC is serious about promoting positive, constructive and healthy activities in the city and rehabilitating and rehabilitating sports fields. KMC is making efforts for raising the standard of cricket, hockey, football and other sports at the city level and establishing an atmosphere of brotherhood and solidarity among the citizens through these sports that would bring positive and happy results in future.

Prominent personalities related to sports in Karachi and various sports district associations have also described the interest of Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rahman in organizing sports activities at the local level and his patronage as auspicious and said that impressive arrangements have been made for Karachi Games 2023 and experts from each sport, elite players, coaches and technicians have been taken on board, which will enable the implementation of the prescribed international rules of the sport and prepare the players for the highest level of competition.

They further said that Karachi is the nursery of sports, due to the inter-district competition in the Karachi Games, the respective associations of each district will field their best available players, as a result of which the fans will be entertained by spectacular and thrilling competitions. These games will lead to enthusiasm among the youth.

The preparations for the Karachi Games 2023 have entered into the final stages. Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Sai-fur-Rahman has inaugurated the Karachi Games Secretariat at KMC Sports Complex, where technical staff, a ground committee including officials and members of various sports associations will be present, while a media corner has also been provided for journalists from print and electronic media.

Various sports associations and other concerned persons will be in touch with this secretariat.

This wonderful and unique sports festival in Karachi will continue for about 10 days and more than 5000 men and women athletes will participate in a record 42 different indoor and outdoor games in the Karachi Games.

These games are being organized at the urban level on an inter-district basis. The sports included in the Karachi Games 2023 are Cricket, Hockey, Football, Basketball, Shooting Ball, Volleyball, Softball, Netball, Dodgeball, Karate, Taekwondo, Judo, Vishu, Badminton, Table Tennis, Snooker, Boxing, Squash, Chess, Rowing, Carrom, Body Building, Swimming, Roller Skating, Sepak Takra, Futsal, Tug of War, Gymnastics, Wrestling, Shooting, Scrabble, Tennis, Cycle Race, Donkey Cart Race, Arm Wrestling, Mass Wrestling, Weight Lifting, Marathon Race, Apart from field and track, the traditional cultural sports of Sindh include Malakhra Kabaddi and Khokhu also included in these games.

The athletes will utilize the facilities provided at KMC Sports Complex, Kashmir Road and Women Sports Complex Gulshan Iqbal for most of the sports while for other outdoor events cricket matches will be held at Nazimabad Gymkhana, Eastern Star. Ground, TMC Ground, Gulbarg Gymkhana, Shadab Ground, Orangi, Landhi Gymkhana, KP Ground and hockey competition will be held at KHA Hockey Stadium and Islahuddin Hockey Stadium, Football tournament will be held at KMC Football Stadium, Trans Lyari. Football ground, Skiston Star Football Ground, Ibrahim Hydari Football Ground, while basketball competition at Aram Bagh Court and table tennis competition at Sindh Sports Board Complex Nazimabad, boxing competition at People's Sports Complex, snooker, boating, cycle race, donkey cart race is scheduled at different locations.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Cricket Football Hockey Tennis Squash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Snooker Kabaddi Badminton Road Marathon Male Lead Gulshan Landhi Lyari Orangi Bagh March Women Media Event From Best Race Weight Boxing Court

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 2023 Match 12 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad ..

HBL PSL 2023 Match 12 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Score, History, Who Wi ..

4 minutes ago
 Turkey investigates building contractors as quake ..

Turkey investigates building contractors as quake toll rises

1 hour ago
 UAE, Spain explore investment exchange opportuniti ..

UAE, Spain explore investment exchange opportunities in technology, food securit ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minis ..

UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minister

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic ..

Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic Bank

2 hours ago
 Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani ..

Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani Mukherjee out now

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.