Karachiites worried as city receives rain

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :The city of lights on Sunday received rain, adding further to the worries of Karachiites who had not yet forgotten the recent urban floods.

The city had been experiencing hot weather since the morning with partially cloudy weather.

The rain brought some relief to the people but it made them come out of their homes to see if the streets were not inundated in the rain-water.

The met office has predicted thundershowers in the city until July 18.