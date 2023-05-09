UrduPoint.com

Karachi's Cattle Market Of Sacrificial Animals To Be Organised At Northern Bypass

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Karachi's cattle market of sacrificial animals to be organised at Northern Bypass

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The cattle market of sacrificial animals will be organised at Northern Bypass area of Karachi in the current year to ensure better facilities for traders and buyers of animals for sacrifice on Eid-ul-Azha.

The spokesperson of the cattle market management Yawar Raza Chawla informed here on Tuesday that the cattle market of sacrificial animals was earlier organised at Sohrab Goth area but due to mushrooming growth of residential societies in the area it has been shifted to the Northern Bypass.

Another reason for the establishment of the Cattle Market 2023 at the Northern Bypass was to provide better facilities to the cattle owners coming from all over the country as well as citizens of Karachi, he added.

All basic facilities would be provided in the cattle market so that citizens could easily buy and sell sacrificial animals, Yawar Chawla said adding that measures have been taken to provide security, vehicle parking, and facilities to cattle owners.

Around 70 to 80 thousand cattle owners come to the cattle market for over a month and during their stay they would be provided facilities of food, drinking water, electricity and fodder for animals, he said.

Taking into account the rains and flood situation that occurred in the previous year, the management has taken special measures in the cattle market 2023 at Northern Bypass, he stated.

