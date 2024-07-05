Karachi's District South Is Football Nursery In Pakistan: Chairman Saddar
Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2024 | 08:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Chairman Sadar Town Mansoor Ahmed Sheikh on Friday said that football was the most played and watched sports in the world and Karachi's district South was called the nursery of football in Pakistan.
He expressed these views while addressing a meeting held in his office regarding the formation of the football team of Saddar Town for the Metropolitan Football Cup to be started this month under the auspices of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.
In the past, many players from here have played at the international and national levels and these players have lofted the flag of the country at international level and have won laurels, he said.
He said that more steps would be taken to promote football in Saddar Town.
On this occasion, Mansoor Sheikh approved the formation of a five-member committee for conducting trials, selection and other administrative affairs of the Saddar Town Football Team for the Metropolitan Football Cup. Chairman Mansoor Sheikh instructed the committee that the selection of the team should be done on the basis of merit and fitness.
Hamid Hussain is the chairman of the committee while the other members include the Names of Muhammad Raisi, Asif Azim, Saddar town Youth Counselor Umar Farooq and Muhammad Ilyas.
Municipal Commissioner Noor Hasan Jokhio, Chairman Sports Committee Hamid Hussain, Director Administration Muhammad Raisi and Director Sports Asif Azim were also present on this occasion.
