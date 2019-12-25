(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Karachiites celebrating the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah were presented with a unique gift of round the clock functional road side library by the city administration here on Wednesday.

A simple ceremony was held with Commissioner of Karachi, Iftikhar A Shallwani as the host and scores of citizens as the co-hosts to mark the beginning of the initiative much needed for the inhabitants belonging to the birth place of Quaid e Azam.

"This is just the first step and would soon be followed by similar facilities for the inhabitants of the ever growing cosmopolitan city," said Shallwani.

Mentioning that Karachi, the birth place of Quaid e Azam and city to have the highest literacy rate in the country, he said the gift for him (as administrative head of the city) is overwhelming response of the Karachiites.

"This reflects growing sense of ownership among the Karachiites," he said particularly thanking those who joined him in getting materialized the endeavour.

The library, a built-in glass made book case, constructed as a recession in the roadside wall of a public property, next to Hotel Metropole comprises numerous shelves.

Carrying publications of diverse range and for interest of people with varied views the facility is open to people walking through the much frequented pavement.

Citizens present on the occasion appreciating the gesture said there was urgent need on part of the citizens themselves to ensure that nefarious elements are never allowed to disrupt the initiative and help contribute towards the measures being adopted by authorities.