Karachi's Green Line Service To Start Rolling Soon, Will Ease Traffic

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 12:51 PM

Karachi's Green line service to start rolling soon, will ease traffic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aftab Jehangir on Wednesday said that the dream project of Karachi 'Green Line Bus' service would be operational soon bringing a revolution in public transport sector of the city.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Green Line service is being implemented as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan with the objective of providing an international standard mass transit system to the residents of Karachi who were suffering due to poor transport system.

He said, initially, around 80 buses comprising the Green Line were being manufactured and will be ready to be transported to Pakistan, adding, these buses would finally be operational till September.

The federation was working beyond its responsibility to give Karachi city its due rights, he added.

"The green line service will prove to be a great asset for Karachi in many ways, as it will not only greatly facilitate daily travelers but it will also reduce vehicular traffic on the roads and reduce environmental pollution," he said.

He said that his government worked closely with the local governments to solve the miseries of common people of the province on their doorstep and bringing multiple historic projects which would implement soon.

While stressing for timely completion of ongoing projects he said the redressal of Karachi's problems on a sustainable basis was very essential.

