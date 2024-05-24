Karachi's Historical Building Declared As National Heritage: Mayor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 08:54 PM
Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that due to importance of city in terms of history and civilization, the government has declared historical buildings in Karachi as a national heritage
He expressed these views while visiting Frere Hall along with the Ambassador of Spain, Jose Antonio de Ory on Friday.
He said that during the British era many Historical buildings including the Frere hall, Mereweather tower and, KMC Building were built.
Besides Muslims, a large number of Christians, Hindus, Parsis and Sikhs are settled in Karachi, efforts were on to improve the infrastructure of Karachi, he said.
Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab informed the Ambassador of Spain about the historical information related to Sadeqeen Art Gallery located in the Frere Hall.
The ambassador of Spain expressed keen interest in the historical buildings of Karachi and saw the historical buildings of Karachi from the roof of the Frere Hall.
