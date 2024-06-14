Open Menu

Karachi's Largest Eid Prayer Gathering At Polo Ground

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 09:53 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The largest gathering of Eid-ul-Azha prayer in Karachi under the administration of KMC will be held at 8 a.m at the Polo Ground for which arrangements have been started.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad, diplomats of various Islamic countries, Federal and provincial ministers, members of the National and Provincial Assembly, elected public representatives and a large number of senior government officials and dignitaries of the city will offer Eid prayer here.

Large-scale arrangements are made for Eid-ul-Azha prayer, entrances and exits of Polo Ground are decorated while flags of all Islamic countries are hoisted to show solidarity with the Islamic world.

According to the instructions of the Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, arrangements for Wuzu will be made for namazis at the Eid Gah for their convenience. Disinfectant and perfume will be sprayed on the morning of Eid while, special arrangements have also been made for cleanliness and security.

