Karachi's Leading Physical Rehabilitation Expert Visits PCP

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Dr. Nabeela Soomro, a prominent expert in physical rehabilitation and CEO of the Sindh Institute of Medicine and Physical Rehabilitation Karachi, conducted an in-depth visit to the Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP) on Thursday.

During her tour, Dr. Soomro visited various sections, including the male and female wards, outpatient department, clubfoot clinic, autism spectrum section, and orthotics manufacturing unit. She was joined by PCP’s Chairman and former Finance Department Secretary, Zia ur Rehman, Chief Executive Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas and Rehab Director Dr. Amir Zaib.

Dr. Soomro expressed admiration for PCP’s outstanding performance, particularly its unique role in providing specialized treatment and rehabilitation for persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Pakistan.

She praised the center as a national model and noted that, beyond rehabilitating individuals with spinal cord injuries, the center empowers them to reintegrate as productive members of society.

Highlighting the center’s ability to locally manufacture customized wheelchairs and mobility aids for PWDs, Dr. Soomro emphasized that using PCP’s products in medical institutions nationwide—rather than relying on imports—could greatly support Pakistan’s local industry and help conserve valuable foreign exchange.

Chief Executive Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas echoed her sentiments, commending Dr. Soomro for her valuable contributions toward advancing physical rehabilitation within medical education in Sindh.

APP/vak

