Karachi's Main Issue Is Water: Firdous Shamim
Faizan Hashmi 42 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 12:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Sunday while blasting the Sindh government, said that the main issue of the metropolis is water.
He said that K-VI project was delayed by the provincial government.
He stated this while addressing a press conference here, according to a news release.
Firdous Shamim urged the Federal government to take over the Water board.
He also criticised the provincial government for heaps of garbage spread over on streets and roads.