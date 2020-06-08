UrduPoint.com
Karachi's Main Issue Is Water: Firdous Shamim

Faizan Hashmi 42 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 12:50 AM

Karachi's main issue is water: Firdous Shamim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Sunday while blasting the Sindh government, said that the main issue of the metropolis is water.

He said that K-VI project was delayed by the provincial government.

He stated this while addressing a press conference here, according to a news release.

Firdous Shamim urged the Federal government to take over the Water board.

He also criticised the provincial government for heaps of garbage spread over on streets and roads.

