Karachi's Missing Grill Dua Zahra Recovered From Lahore: Reports

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 25, 2022 | 03:21 PM

Karachi's missing grill Dua Zahra recovered from Lahore: Reports

The reports say the police have taken Dua into custody and have started investigation of the matter.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2022) Dua Zahra, 14 years old girl, has been recovered from Lahore, the latest reports say.

The reports say police have taken Dua into custody and have been in contact with Karachi police. They say she will also issue a video statement soon.

The investigation is under way to determine as the teeanger had come to Lahore and who is behind it.

Dua had gone missing ten days ago and there was a storm on social media regarding her immediate recovery and safe return.

Earlier, Zehra’s father said that the police tried to declare another girl as her daughter who had appeared in the CCTV footage. He expressed suspicion that the suspected abductor was seemingly a resident of his own street.

He said that her daughter had never left the house alone.

The father prayed for the safe return of her daughter at the earliest.

It may be noted here that the police withdrew the statement regarding the missing girl’s departure from her residence on her own. Later, a station house officer (SHO) of the Al-Falah police station has been suspended after the girl who appeared in the CCTV footage was identified as Sobia.

The father of a 14-year-old girl Dua Zehra Kazmi who has been allegedly abducted from the Al-Falah area of Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony revealed on Wednesday that he received ransom calls.

However, the spokesperson of Lahore police has said that it is premature to say anything.

He said the police is investigating the case and is in touch with the Sindh police.

