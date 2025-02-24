Karachi’s role vital in boosting exports; Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, on Monday addressed the one-day provincial workshop on "Uraan Pakistan" at the Sindh Chief Minister's House, highlighting Karachi’s critical role as the financial and trade capital of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, on Monday addressed the one-day provincial workshop on "Uraan Pakistan" at the Sindh Chief Minister's House, highlighting Karachi’s critical role as the financial and trade capital of Pakistan.

He emphasized that the energy and dynamism of Karachi’s private sector are essential for boosting the country’s exports.

Iqbal explained that "Uraan Pakistan" launched by Prime Minister in December, aims to achieve a $3 trillion economy by 2047. He expressed his pleasure that the first provincial workshop of this initiative was held in Sindh.

The minister emphasized that "Uraan Pakistan" is designed to steer the country toward sustainable progress. By 2047, when Pakistan will celebrate its centenary, the nation's achievements will depend heavily on how much focus is placed on sustainable development over the next five years.

Reflecting on past challenges, Iqbal noted that political instability and lack of continuity had hindered the country's progress, but stressed that there is no room for mistakes this time.

He expressed confidence that Pakistan has the potential to achieve an annual growth rate of 10%, but this requires collective national effort.

"Countries that have progressed focused on export-led growth, but Pakistan has repeatedly been derailed by political turmoil," Iqbal remarked. However, he expressed optimism that Pakistan is now on a sustainable path, particularly because all pillars of the state are aligned on the same page.

He stressed the importance of political stability and policy continuity in achieving future goals.

Iqbal also highlighted that since the 18th Amendment, many functions have been devolved to the provinces, making it crucial for federal and provincial governments to work in harmony for national development.

The minister pointed out that no country has progressed without achieving a 90% literacy rate, while Pakistan’s current literacy rate stands at 60%.

He noted that around 2.5 million children are out of school, even in large cities, and stressed the importance of enrolling all children in schools if Pakistan wants to progress.

Iqbal also underscored the need to improve the healthcare sector and control population growth. He concluded that Pakistan’s survival, security, and sovereignty depend on quickly increasing exports from $30 billion to $100 billion.

"Uraan Pakistan is not just a government program; it is for everyone who wants to see Pakistan move forward," he stated.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in his address, emphasized the significance of the Five Es (education, energy, economy, environment, and equity) as key principles to guide Pakistan’s development.

Shah noted that these pillars were central to his party's manifesto and were first introduced by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in 2008.

The Chief Minister reiterated that education, one of the Five Es, must remain a top priority and called for renewed efforts to implement these principles to tackle Pakistan’s current challenges.

He expressed concern over the country’s declining exports and urged immediate action to reverse the trend. "We must adhere to the Five Es' vision to ensure sustainable progress," Shah remarked.

In his welcome address, Sindh Minister for Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah assured the federal government that the Sindh government is working tirelessly for the province's betterment.

He promised that many of the achievements under the Uraan Pakistan program will be evident in Sindh and affirmed that the Sindh government will work closely with the federal government to promote the country’s progress and prosperity.

The event was attended by provincial ministers, the chief secretary, department secretaries, academia, private sector representatives, and other stakeholders.