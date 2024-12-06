- Home
Karachi’s Rotary Club On Environment, CHF Led Climate Diplomacy, Global South Voices At COP29
Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 07:57 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Rotary Club of Karachi Environment (RCK ENV) in partnership with the Climate Hub Forum led climate diplomacy and global south voices at COP29, the global climate summit held in Baku, Azerbaijan, by championing climate action and sustainable development through local leadership and international collaboration.
The RCK ENV partnering with the Climate Hub Forum (CHF) positioned Pakistan as a key player in the fight against climate change, whereas the delegation led by Chairperson of CHF and incoming President of RCK ENV for 2025-2026, Erum Khan, and President of RCK, Kafeel Hussain and Vice President of RCK ENV and CHF Co-Founder, Aamir Sadozai highlighted innovative solutions and forged partnerships to promote environmental sustainability on a global scale, Aamir Sadozai told APP in an exclusive interview while highlighting its achievements at the UN’s Climate Change moot in Baku.
Sadozai informed that prior to the COP29 moot, the RCK ENV and CHF formalized their collaboration by adopting two flagship initiatives of the One Million Trees Initiative, focusing on mass tree plantations to combat urban heat and deforestation and Climate Change Education and Community Training, equipping teachers and communities with the knowledge to tackle climate challenges.
At COP 29, these projects were showcased as models of impactful local action addressing global environmental challenges, he added. RCK ENV and CHF, he said advocated for equitable climate finance and greater inclusion of developing nations in climate-related decision-making processes, emphasizing the urgency of funding for vulnerable communities.
The delegation co-led a session on Sustainable Tourism and Climate Change, championing nature-based tourism as a tool for economic growth and environmental conservation, he said adding, “We have engaged with prominent figures like UN Climate Change Champions Razan Al Mubarak and Nigar Arpadarai, as well as leaders from Africa and urban planning experts.”
CHF played a key role in unveiling Pakistan’s National Climate Finance Strategy, whereas Professor Dr. Phoebe Koundouri delivered a keynote on innovative funding models for resilience-building, marking a milestone for Pakistan’s climate policy, Aamir Sadozai said.
The RCK ENV, he said emphasized sustainable urban planning and green buildings as critical solutions for climate-conscious cities, presenting these ideas during high-level discussions. The delegation secured collaborations with UN agencies and African organizations, focusing on capacity-building and resilience projects in the Global South, he added.
During various discussion Chairperson RCK ENV, Erum Khan, he said expressed the delegation’s mission stating that at COP29, the delegation not only advocated for climate justice but also demonstrated the potential of grassroots initiatives in driving global change.
Aamir Sadozai highlighted that the capacity gap faced by developing nations as the Global South needed robust international support to tackle climate challenges. Kafeel Hussain underscored the importance of urban sustainability as resilient cities were essential for combating climate change.
