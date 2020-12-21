UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi’s Urban Flooding A Consequence Of Multiple Jurisdictions

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 11:31 AM

Karachi’s urban flooding a consequence of multiple jurisdictions

Empowered local government suggested as solution

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020) A fact-finding report released by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) points to the city’s peculiar political geography where various jurisdictions—local, provincial, federal and cantonment—coexist, often at cross purposes to each other. It recommends making Karachi’s land-controlling and management authorities accountable to one central authority or made autonomous. The lack of a legitimate decision-making and accountable authority may have been responsible for bringing the city to a standstill during the monsoon rains in July and August.

The report emphasises the need for an empowered local government for Karachi, adding that the main challenge lies in resolving the city’s jurisdictional issues first, giving local government the power to levy local taxes that can then be diverted to local needs, and reversing the top-down urban development model so that Karachi’s hinterlands are brought back into the conversation.

Based on extensive consultations with urban planners, human rights activists, journalists, academics and citizens affected by the floods, the report finds that a strong anti-poor bias runs through urban planning and policymaking in Karachi.

Most of Karachi’s natural drains are blocked either because they have been encroached on or have filled up with solid waste. However, these encroachments can be traced to many different agents, including the Defence Housing Authority, the KPT Officers Housing Society and private ‘builders’ with the connivance of state functionaries. Yet, each time Karachi is flooded, it is encroachments by the poor that are flagged as the overriding problem.

HRCP also notes that the superior courts' involvement in Karachi's urban planning is problematic because it inevitably leads to anti-encroachment drives against the poor, causing more inequality and poverty. It concludes that the anti-poor bias in policymaking, planning and execution must end.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Poor Superior May July August Government Karachi Port Rains Housing

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 62 more deaths due to COVID-19

4 minutes ago

SMEs in UAE receive more than AED 420 million trad ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organizes 665 training programs in 9 ..

9 minutes ago

Poland’s Goczol and Kolaric of Serbia top the Ex ..

13 minutes ago

Imran Butt named in 17-player Test squad

16 minutes ago

PML-N Senator Kulsoom Parveen passes away due to C ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.