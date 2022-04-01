UrduPoint.com

Karak Police Accompany Orphan Student On Result Day

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 03:57 PM

Following the directive of DPO Karak, Shafiullah Khan Gandapur, the In-charge Rescue 15 alongwith his squad accompanied an orphan child to school on the result day to fulfill his wish

Karak police spokesman said on Friday that the orphan child of a martyred policeman had desired to be accompanied by the police on his result day.

To fulfill his wish the DPO Karak had directed police to escort the child to school on the result day.

The happiness of the child and his family was out of bounds as he got a good position in the class while his wish was also honored by the Karak police.

The school teachers also applauded the hard work of the child in education and hoped that one day he would become a distinctive personality to serve his country.

More Stories From Pakistan

