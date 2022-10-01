Karak police arrest 32 outlaws, recover arms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :The district Karak police here Saturday arrested 32 outlaws and recovered arms and narcotics from their possession during different raids under ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements.

In a statement issued by District Police Officer Karak, Shafiullah Khan Gandapur the district police has arrested eight proclaimed offenders among five facilitators, six drug peddlers and 13 other suspects.

The recovered arms are one Kalashnikov, six repeaters, three rifles, 12 pistols, 25 magazines and 340 cartridges of different bore. Police also recovered eight kilogram hashish and 75gm ice-drug from their possession.

Police registered the cases and started further investigation.