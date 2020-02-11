UrduPoint.com
Karak Police Arrest 561outlaws In One Month

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 12:49 PM

The Karak police during search and strike operation held 561 criminals and recovered huge cache of arms and drugs from their custody in the month of January

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The Karak police during search and strike operation held 561 criminals and recovered huge cache of arms and drugs from their custody in the month of January.

According to police spokesman, 77 suspects, 10facilitators, 30 drug peddlers and 444 violators were arrested during the crackdown in the district.

He said that 8-AK47 rifles, 29 short guns, 7 rifles, 77pistols and thousands of bullets and huge quantity of hashish were recovered from the custody of arrested persons. The District Police Officer has said that crackdown against criminals elements would continue till clean sweep.

