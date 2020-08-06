Karak police arrest 70 proclaimed offenders in one month

The district police arrested 70 proclaimed offenders and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition during search and strike operations over the last month

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The district police arrested 70 proclaimed offenders and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition during search and strike operations over the last month.

According to police spokesman,as many as 73 search and strike operations were conducted in three tehsils in July in which a total of 420 outlaws were arrested including 70 proclaimed offenders.

During these intelligence-based operations,the police also held 51 notorious drug dealers and recovered a total of over 123 kilograms hashish and 155 grams ice-drugs from their possession.

The police conducted raids on gambling dens and arrested 19 gamblers and registered cases.

The arms and ammunition which the police seized include eight Kalashnikov, two Kalakos, six rifles, 23 short-guns, 95 pistols and 2439 cartridges.

Under National Action Plan, the police checked rented houses and registered three cases.

The police also arrested 16 accused for being involved in aerial firing.

Further investigation was underway.