Karak Police Arrest 84 Proclaimed Offenders, Recover Arms In September

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 05:21 PM

Karak police arrest 84 proclaimed offenders, recover arms in September

The district police arrested 84 proclaimed offenders and recovered a huge cache of arms during several operations conducted against anti-social elements during the last month

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The district police arrested 84 proclaimed offenders and recovered a huge cache of arms during several operations conducted against anti-social elements during the last month.

Spokesperson of the police department said the police conducted a total of 48 search operations in three Thesils during September on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Irfanullah.

During these operations, he said a total of 84 proclaimed offenders who were wanted to police in various heinous crimes were arrested. The police also held five facilitators of proclaimed offenders besides recovering five Kalashnikov, four rifles, 12 short-guns, 52 pistols and 1121 rounds of different bores during this period.

The police also nabbed 19 drug dealers and recovered a total of over 35 kilogram hashish, 148 grams ice-drug and 10 gram heroin. The police also took action against aerial firing and arrested 12 accused and registered cases against them.

Quoting the DPO as having said the spokesman said that no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands and crackdown against anti-social elements would continue, indiscriminately.

Pakistan

