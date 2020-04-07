Karak police arrest 84 proclaimed offenders in last month

The district police arrested 465 outlaws including 84 proclaimed offenders in various operations conducted against anti-social elements over the last month

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The district police arrested 465 outlaws including 84 proclaimed offenders in various operations conducted against anti-social elements over the last month.

Giving details the spokesman said that the district police conducted a total of 42 search operations in March wherein a total of 465 criminals including 84 proclaimed offenders, 21 accused wanted for murder cases, five for attempted murder and 58 were involved in other heinous crimes.

He said that police also arrested six persons who were involved in facilitating criminals. He said the district police also took action against gambling in the district and arrested a total of 37 gamblers in March.

He said that police also recovered arms and weapons during those operations including eight Kalashnikoves, eight repeater-guns, 15 guns, four rifles, one kalakov and 2069 rounds of different bores.

He said that the police also conducted actions against drugs and seized over 16 kilogram of hashish and 82 grams of ice-drugs, adding several cases were also registered under foreign and tenant acts.

He said the district police arrested 22 persons for violating ban on aerial firing and registered cases against them.

Besides, the spokesman said the district police were also playing front line role against spread of coronavirus and added that on the directives of the district police officer, safety items had been provided to police personnel for their safety against the deadly virus.