Karak Police Arrest Arms' Smuggler

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 04:17 PM

Karak police arrest arms' smuggler

The district police on friday foiled a bid of arms smuggling and arrested an alleged smuggler after recovering arms and ammunition from his possession ,said a police spokesman on Friday

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The district police on friday foiled a bid of arms smuggling and arrested an alleged smuggler after recovering arms and ammunition from his possession ,said a police spokesman on Friday.

Acting on tip off, the a police party was continued and arrested Afsar Khan and recovered huge quantity of arms from his possession at check post.

The recovered arms include one Kalakov, one short gun and over 500 rounds of different bore.

The police have registered a case and shifted the accused to city police station.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

