Karak police arrest arms' smuggler

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The district police on friday foiled a bid of arms smuggling and arrested an alleged smuggler after recovering arms and ammunition from his possession ,said a police spokesman on Friday.

Acting on tip off, the a police party was continued and arrested Afsar Khan and recovered huge quantity of arms from his possession at check post.

The recovered arms include one Kalakov, one short gun and over 500 rounds of different bore.

The police have registered a case and shifted the accused to city police station.