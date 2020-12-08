UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karak Police Arrest Main Accused Of A Double Murder Case Along With Facilitators

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:25 PM

Karak police arrest main accused of a double murder case along with facilitators

He district police has arrested main accused of a double murder case along with facilitators within two days after the crime here on Tuesday

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The district police has arrested main accused of a double murder case along with facilitators within two days after the crime here on Tuesday.

According to police, following murder of two persons including a woman in Chokara area over old enmity, District Police Officer (DPO) Irfanullah constituted special police team led by SHO Shohail Shah that arrested the main accused Mamraiz along with two facilities during raids within limits of Yaqub Khan Shaheed police station.

The facilitators had provided a shelter to the accused and police registered case in this regard.

The police also recovered weapon of offence from the accused. While search was continuing for arresting other accused.

Related Topics

Murder Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Women From Weapon

Recent Stories

Woman official accuses KEMU VC of sexual harassmen ..

11 minutes ago

Rescue service 1122 conducts awareness session on ..

2 minutes ago

Norwegian Air to seek bankruptcy protection in Nor ..

2 minutes ago

US Secretary of Commerce Calls China Principal Mil ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Killing of Teacher in France Cannot B ..

2 minutes ago

GSP compiling borehole log-data, technical report ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.