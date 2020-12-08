Karak police arrest main accused of a double murder case along with facilitators

He district police has arrested main accused of a double murder case along with facilitators within two days after the crime here on Tuesday

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The district police has arrested main accused of a double murder case along with facilitators within two days after the crime here on Tuesday.

According to police, following murder of two persons including a woman in Chokara area over old enmity, District Police Officer (DPO) Irfanullah constituted special police team led by SHO Shohail Shah that arrested the main accused Mamraiz along with two facilities during raids within limits of Yaqub Khan Shaheed police station.

The facilitators had provided a shelter to the accused and police registered case in this regard.

The police also recovered weapon of offence from the accused. While search was continuing for arresting other accused.