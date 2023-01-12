Karak Police committed to ensure peace

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) ::Karak police is carrying out search operations against criminals in the district despite the severity of the cold in hilly and remote areas to ensure peace.

According to the police source, District Police Officer Karak Khanzeb Mohmand directed the entire Police Force to perform their duties with dedication regardless of the cold and rain. He said the police force is fully committed to ensuring peace and protecting the lives and property of the people.

He ordered all the DSPs and SHOs of the Police Stations concerned to conduct search and strike operations in their respective areas at hilly places and remote places.

Along with the Police, the SHOs were also supported by Rescue 15, Elite Commandos, Women Police and the local Police Forces of the respective Police Stations.

During the successful search operation, the police arrested 3 criminals wanted in various cases, including 3 drug dealers, 7 lawbreakers and 3 illegal tenants. The police recovered 1 Kalashnikov, 3 pistols, 88 different bore cartridges and 3585 grams of hashish from them, he added.

The Police detained all the accused in local Police Stations and registered the cases while the arrested suspects were handed over to the investigating officers.