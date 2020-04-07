Karak Police continue surveillance against criminals despite corona fear

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District Police Officer (DPO) Karak Nosher Khan Mohmand Tuesday distributed medicated coronavirus protection body kits, masks and gloves to all police stations and check-points to protect the personnel from the deadly virus

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) : District Police Officer (DPO) Karak Nosher Khan Mohmand Tuesday distributed medicated coronavirus protection body kits, masks and gloves to all police stations and check-points to protect the personnel from the deadly virus.

Talking to media men, DPO Karak said that the police force like doctors, paramedics and other staff were also fighting against COVID-19 at the frontline.

He paid tribute to the police officials who were providing guideline to the locals against coronavirus and also ensuring law and order situation in their respective areas. He said due to coronavirus emergency situation, the jawans of police force were taking precautionary measures to tackle the outbreak of coronavirus.

He said that Circle SDPOs, SHOs of police stations headed by the Rescue 15, Elite Force, Lady Police and other personnel in their respective areas carried out 42 search operations against the criminal elements at various places.

During the operations, the police arrested 465 hostile elements and a total of 84 criminal offenders, including 21 wanted in murder cases, and 58 others wanted in serious crimes, while prosecuting asylum seekers. In addition, 4 cases registered against 21 facilitators and 6 facilitators, 19 suspects were arrested.

In addition, police detained 37 gamblers from different places and arrested 5 drug dealers and registered100 cases on drug use and 98 accused were arrested, he informed.

During the operations, various bore automatic weapons were recovered including 8 Kalashnikovs, 8 repeaters, 15 guns, 4 rifles, 1 Kalakov, 71 different bore pistols including 9MM and 30 bore, 2069 different bore cartridges and 16.038kg of hashish, 82 grams of ice were also recovered, he said.