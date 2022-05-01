Karak Police ensured protection to people in city bazaars, maintain traffic system

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) ::Under the strategy launched by District Police Officer Karak Shafiullah Khan, 15 rescue personnel along with traffic staff, heavy police personnel and sensitive personnel in white uniform have been deployed to control the rush of thousands of people in Karak City bazaar and maintain and ensure the traffic system.

Thousands of people flocked to Karak City Bazaar for Eid shopping and during the rush hour, Karak Police also arrested the suspects, including a suspected Afghan national, and recovered weapons.

Qismat Khan, SHO of Karak City Police Station in City Bazaar, during a Police operation at different places of the bazaar, arrested several suspects, including a foreign suspect, an Afghan national, and recovered six cartridges and ammunition from their possession.

Police have registered cases against suspected Afghans and detainees. In this regard, the SHO of City Police Station Qismat Khan said about the message of DPO Karak that besides providing protection to the people, it is also our responsibility to provide facilities. Police are present to protect shoppers heading to the city market. He said, Police are keeping an eye on every suspect. Police are taking immediate action on the slightest illegal activity in City Bazaar, he added.

However, during the rush hour in City bazaar, the two girls who were separated from their parents were rescued by the Rider Squad and the intelligence personnel handed them over to their father. The father of the girls thanked DPO Karak and the entire Karak police and said that the Karak police was performing its duties well.