Karak Police, Excise Officials Seized 37, 800 Grams Of Hashish

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 03:37 PM

Karak Police, Excise officials seized 37, 800 grams of hashish

Karak City Police and the officials of the Excise department in a joint operation, seized drug worth millions of rupees along with a motorcar but the driver made his escaped good by leaving the drug and car near Shaheedan Banda, District Karak

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Karak City Police and the officials of the Excise department in a joint operation, seized drug worth millions of rupees along with a motorcar but the driver made his escaped good by leaving the drug and car near Shaheedan Banda, District Karak.

The Karak Police on a tip-off made a joint operation with the official of the Excise Department and signaled the suspected car but the driver instead of stopping speeded away the car. The Police and Officials of the Excise Department chased the car, Excise Officer Abdul Rehman while briefing the media along with SHO City Zafar Ali said.

"We have intercepted the car near Shaheedan Banda but the motor car driver took advantage of the opportunity and escaped.

A search of the car, the Police recovered 30 packets of 37,800 grams of hashish from the hidden compartments of the car, he informed. A case was registered against an unknown drug smuggler in the City Police Station.

