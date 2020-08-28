Karak Police launches crackdown against drug dealers

Karak Police continue effective crackdown on drug dealers, binding large drug dealers and seizing large drug quantities in an operation launched here on Friday

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Karak Police continue effective crackdown on drug dealers, binding large drug dealers and seizing large drug quantities in an operation launched here on Friday.

District Police Officer Karak Irfanullah Khan told media, police has taken strict action against drug dealers.

According to details, DPO Irfanullah said as a result large quantities of drugs including 48.278 kg of high quality cannabis and 51 grams of ice were recovered from their possession and cases were registered under the Narcotics Act.

Police also arrested 70 fugitives wanted in various serious cases during 53 search and strike operations across the district. Police recovered six Kalashnikovs, seven rifles, 14 shotguns, 48 pistols and 990 different bore cartridges from the suspects, while 100 kg of ammunition was also seized.

The elements involved in drug trafficking do not deserve any concession but those who destroy the architects of the future will be dealt with iron hands, DPO added.