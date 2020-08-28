UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karak Police Launches Crackdown Against Drug Dealers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 08:03 PM

Karak Police launches crackdown against drug dealers

Karak Police continue effective crackdown on drug dealers, binding large drug dealers and seizing large drug quantities in an operation launched here on Friday

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Karak Police continue effective crackdown on drug dealers, binding large drug dealers and seizing large drug quantities in an operation launched here on Friday.

District Police Officer Karak Irfanullah Khan told media, police has taken strict action against drug dealers.

According to details, DPO Irfanullah said as a result large quantities of drugs including 48.278 kg of high quality cannabis and 51 grams of ice were recovered from their possession and cases were registered under the Narcotics Act.

Police also arrested 70 fugitives wanted in various serious cases during 53 search and strike operations across the district. Police recovered six Kalashnikovs, seven rifles, 14 shotguns, 48 pistols and 990 different bore cartridges from the suspects, while 100 kg of ammunition was also seized.

The elements involved in drug trafficking do not deserve any concession but those who destroy the architects of the future will be dealt with iron hands, DPO added.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Karak Media From

Recent Stories

Three held for illegal gas refilling

2 minutes ago

German Clinic Treating Navalny Consulting Military ..

2 minutes ago

EU could sanction Turkey if no progress on Mediter ..

2 minutes ago

Two separate accidents claims 4 lives

2 minutes ago

Canadian Economy Experiences Historic 38.7% Declin ..

7 minutes ago

Commissioner Malakand Division visits flood affect ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.