Karak Police operation successfully continue, arm, drugs seized: DPO

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) ::Karak Police has been conducting effective operations against criminal elements, as a result, Karak Police have brought hundreds of outlaws into the clutches of the law and recovered illegal arms and drugs worth millions of rupees.

According to details, District Police Officer Karak Irfanullah Khan has taken strict notice of the availability of drugs in Karak district. The SDPOs of the three tehsils along with police station level SHOs in their jurisdictions conducted 73 search operations and raids against drug dealers and criminal elements during intelligence-based operations last month.

Police also arrested 70 wanted fugitives, including six wanted in murder cases, 20 wanted in attempted murder cases and 44 other of the serious crimes. The Police have also arrested two facilitators of the wanted fugitives, and 51 notorious drug dealers.

A total of 123.741 kg of cannabis and 155 grams of ice were recovered from the area.

Police raided gambling dens and arrested 19 gamblers, and registered three cases. The Police also seized illegal weapons including 8 Kalashnikovs, 2 Kalakovs, 6 rifles, 23 shotguns, 95 pistols including 30 bore and 9MM and 2439 rounds of various bore were recovered from the accused.

A 16 alleged criminals were arrested while 49 suspects were detained for investigation and 389 persons were challaned under section 107 (ZF) for precautionary measures. DPO Karak Irfanullah Khan said that the scope of the ongoing operation to rid the society of drugs and criminal elements and the same would be further extended to the remote areas of Karak district.