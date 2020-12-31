UrduPoint.com
Karak Temple Attack Mastermind And 31 Accomplices Arrested: Ashrafi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Karak temple attack mastermind and 31 accomplices arrested: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative on Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Thursday said some 31 culprits including the mastermind involved in Karak Hindu temple have been arrested.

In a statement, he said he was in close contact with the Karak administration, local Hindu and Muslim leadership.

The elements involved in threatening non-Muslims could not be termed as true followers of Islam.

The regrettable Karak temple attack would be thoroughly probed as this instance has maligned Pakistan in the world.

The Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan guarantees complete protection to the minorities. The elements involved in temple attack have damaged the image of islam and Pakistan.

He said he was planning to visit Karak along with the leadership of different religious scholars.

He said,Islam was the religion of peace, security, moderation and teachings of Quran-o-Sunnah has nothing to do with extremism and terrorism.

