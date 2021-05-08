UrduPoint.com
Karak To Be Made A Model District: DC Karak

Muhammad Irfan 17 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 05:59 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Ghafoor Shah Saturday said that efforts have been taken to make Karak a model district and with the introduction of people-friendly policies to ensure basic necessities to the people at their door steps

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Abdul Ghafoor Shah Saturday said that efforts have been taken to make Karak a model district and with the introduction of people-friendly policies to ensure basic necessities to the people at their door steps.

He said public civic amenities Gas, electricity, water access have already improved with the recent development of installation meters and say no to Kunda culture. Now gas facilities for daily use through legal means have been established through installation of Gas meters in the areas.

He urged the people to take forms for installation of Gas connection from the Assistant Commissioner Officer Karak, fill, submit and the meters would be installed in 15-day time. He also sorted the help of the people in making Karak a model district.

He said the government has taken steps for ensuring health facilities to everyone and that is why not only in Karak but district headquarters hospitals would be developing with all modern day facilities across the province.

The people should cooperate with the district administration to implement SOPs to prevent the epidemic. He said that implementation of SOPs would be made possible in all cases. He said that addressing the water problem of the people of district Karak rain dams would be constructed. The places have already been identified and soon work on the construction of these dams for water resources would be devolved very soon. He said section 144 has been imposed on taking bath in the dams and other water courses.

