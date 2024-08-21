Karak University Holds First Board Of Study Meeting For Economics Department
Published August 21, 2024
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Department of Economics at Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak, held its first board of Study meeting in the university's conference hall.
The meeting was chaired by the Head of the Department, Dr. Abdul Latif, and attended by esteemed faculty members and experts.
Participants included Dr. Sirajuddin, Lecturer Ashfaq Ahmed, Dr.
Roman Ullah, Assistant Professor Muhammad Ibrahim ud Din from GPGC Karak, Professor Dr. Dilawar Khan from KUST, Dr. Zafirullah Khan from University of Science and Technology Bannu, and others. Expert members from Peshawar University, Prof. Dr. Zilakat Khan and Assistant Prof. Sajjad Ahmed Jan, also contributed.
During the meeting, the new undergraduate courses for 2023, as outlined by the HEC, were approved, along with the selection of a panel of experts. Dr. Abdul Latif expressed gratitude to all attendees for their valuable input.
