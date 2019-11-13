UrduPoint.com
Karakarm Express Slips From Track, Leaves Several Passengers Injured

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:09 AM

Karakarm Express slips from track, leaves several passengers injured

The railways officials say no reason surfaced yet as to why the train slipped from the track

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Nov 13th, 2019) After shocking incident of Liaqatpur train inferno which claimed lives of 73 poeple and injured 42 others, another train accident has happened near Safdarabad station where the bogies of speedy train slipped from the track.

According to the passengers, the accident took place at 10:00 am on Wednesday morning. Several passengers, they said, fell injured. However, no reason has surfaced yet to why this incident happened. The railways officials reached there to put the boggies of the train back on the track. Investigation is underway to find out the reason as to why this incident happened.

